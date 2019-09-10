Louis Vidal

CROWN POINT, IN - Louis Vidal, age 92, a longtime resident of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Pontevedra, Spain on November 9, 1926. Louis moved to the United States in 1936. He was a graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1945. Louis was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII, and served as an Army Corporal immediately following the war. He received a degree from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1950. Louis was a founding member of the IU fraternity Phi Kappa Alpha. He was a department and division manager, and superintendent at Youngstown Steel, Republic Steel, and Wisconsin Steel. Louis owned and operated his own business with his brother, Manuel Vidal, from 1986–2004 named Sems, Inc. in Valparaiso, IN. He was a former President of the Northwest Indiana Serra Club, and former Governor of the District 37 Northern Indiana Serra Clubs, and previously a longtime member of the Board of Directors at Catholic Charities. Louis was an avid golfer, an Indiana University enthusiast, and a White Sox fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Etelvino and Dorotea Vidal; wife Ubaldina Vidal; son, Nelson Vidal; brother-in-law, Al Vidal; sister-in-law, Margie Vidal; niece, Sandy Vidal. Louis is survived by his children, Patricia Osterheld of Algonquin, IL, John (Pat) Vidal of LOFS; grandchildren, Kate, Carly, Suzanne, Brian; brother, Manuel (Altha) Vidal, several nieces and nephews, Steven Vidal, Dotty Vidal, Sherry Brown, Kristen Fisher, Ross Vidal, Elizabeth Kasper, and Ann Marie Ferguson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 2:00-7:00 p.m. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, from 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com