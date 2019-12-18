Louis "Doc" Wolfson
Louis "Doc" Wolfson passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019 at the age of 101. He was preceded in death by his amazing wife, Helen and wonderful son, Sam. He is survived by his son, Marty and daughter-in-law, Mindy who reside in Port St. Lucie, FL. Doc was a chiropractor, an educator, and swimming coach. He continued playing tennis and working out until his death. He leaves behind memories for hundreds of people whose lives he affected. Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Florida.