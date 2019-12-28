Louise A. Weyant (nee Butler)

PORTAGE, IN - Louise A. Weyant (nee Butler), age 82, of Portage, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1937 in New Orleans, LA to the late Charles and Lillian Butler. She loved her job, reading her Bible every day and she enjoyed listening to country music. Louise also had a love for dogs, especially poodles.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Candace) Weyant, Ronald (Debbie) Weyant, Harry (Cheryl) Weyant, Edward (Kimberly) Weyant, Duane Weyant; daughters, Linda Weyant, Sharon (Joe) Weyant; numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Weyant in 1995; son, Gary Weyant; daughters, Connie Wireman and Barbara Weyant; loving brother, Richard Butler; five grandchildren.

A funeral service for Louise will take place Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.