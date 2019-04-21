Louise "Weezie" James (nee Teagar)

CROWN POINT, IN - Louise "Weezie" James (nee Teagar), age 72, of Crown Point, formerly of Michigan City, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Louise is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve; three children: Tina (Kevin) Pape of Crown Point, Gary James and Ryan (Fernando) James of Tallahassee, FL; one grandson: Zach Human; sister-in-law: Linda Teagar Butler.

Louise was preceded in death by her brother: Richard Teagar.

Louise worked in Michigan City for many years at Jim's Fiesta Villa, Al's Supermarket, Valueland, Trail Creek Animal Hospital and Animal Clinic of Michigan City. Louise and Steve spent several years in Edgewater, FL and she worked at Albertson's in Port Orange. They moved back to Indiana in 1997. Throughout her life, Louise maintained her commitment to what mattered to her most – family, friends and a strong work ethic.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

A Celebration of LifeService will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating.

