Louise K. (Miller) Popovich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise K. (Miller) Popovich.
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise K. Popovich (nee Miller)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Louise K. Popovich (nee Miller) age 97, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Popovich. Loving mother of Doris J. Popovich and Robert R. Popovich. Caring sister of Alton (late Marlene) Miller of Crete, IL and the late Cecelia (late Al) Rakling of Hegewisch. Dear aunt of Tim Miller, Ken Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents: Charlie and Rose Miller.

Louise was a long standing member of the Hegewisch Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for 25 years. She was a cosmetologist, working from home in a beauty shop in her basement for many years. This was a regular stop for neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Louise can be sent to: Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Foundation, Attn: Emily Douville, 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4/Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532.

Visitation 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 followed by a 12:00 p.m. Chapel Service at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.