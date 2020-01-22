Louise K. Popovich (nee Miller)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Louise K. Popovich (nee Miller) age 97, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Popovich. Loving mother of Doris J. Popovich and Robert R. Popovich. Caring sister of Alton (late Marlene) Miller of Crete, IL and the late Cecelia (late Al) Rakling of Hegewisch. Dear aunt of Tim Miller, Ken Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents: Charlie and Rose Miller.

Louise was a long standing member of the Hegewisch Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for 25 years. She was a cosmetologist, working from home in a beauty shop in her basement for many years. This was a regular stop for neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Louise can be sent to: Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Foundation, Attn: Emily Douville, 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4/Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532.

Visitation 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 followed by a 12:00 p.m. Chapel Service at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com