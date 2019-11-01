Louise M. Ryan (nee Oswald)

LYNWOOD, IL - Louise M. Ryan (nee Oswald), age 84 of Lynwood, IL passed away, October 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Robert J. (RJ), Sr., Margaret J. Ryan, and the late Terrence "Terry" P. Ryan. Loving grandmother of three and great grandmother of one. Also surviving is cherished brother Joseph Oswald, brother-in-law Joseph Ryan and many nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert M. Ryan and parents Joseph and Emma (nee Halwax) Oswald.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Louise will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove, Glenwood, IL with Father Bill Stenzel officiating. Interment private. Louise worked in the records department for the Calumet police Department for fifteen years from 1981 to 1996. She was a faithful parishioner at St. John Roman Catholic Church, Glenwood, IL, Louise was a lover of domestic animals and enjoyed spending time with friends at Aunt Sally's and Kilroy's. Louise was loved by many and will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to St. John Roman Catholic Church. www.schroederlauer.com