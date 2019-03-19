Lourdes Elimena Santucci (nee Fernandez)

LANSING, IL - Lourdes Elimena Santucci (nee Fernandez) age 86 of Lansing, IL, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Delfino Santucci, of 60 years. Loving mother of Yoly (John) Tellez, Maury Santucci, and Sophia Santucci. Cherished grandmother of Isabella Francesca Santucci Rogan and John Michael Tellez. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews both in the United States and Venezuela. Fond sister-in-law of Pasquale (Julia) Santucci, Ugo (Virginia) Santucci, Mario (late Ennia) Bonanotte and Anna Melone. Lourdes was preceeded in death by her loving parents, Carlos and Maria Fernandez, and two sisters Edita (late Jose) Perez and Catalina (late Efrain) Garcia.

Lourdes was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church. In Venezuela, she was a typing instructor, worked in the accounting department at the bank, and she was a seamstress for the Navy. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, she truly had a green thumb. Some of her favorite flowers were roses, orchids and daisies. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She knew the value of how important family was and she cherished every minute. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Lourdes will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL beginning with 9:30 a.m. Closing Prayer, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Lourdes will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. www.schroederlauer.com