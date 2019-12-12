Lowell Duane Sparks

CROWN POINT, IN - Lowell Duane Sparks, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born March 23, 1940 to Lowell and Lucille Sparks in Gary, IN.

Duane graduated from Purdue University and worked at the Chicago Board of Trade until his retirement.

Duane is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Kraft); children: Leigh (Lisa) Sparks, Sheryl (Jim) Van Drunen, Julie Sparks, and Wendy (Roy) McGinley; seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Brandon, Leah, Noah, Jarod, Jordan, and Brooklynn; two sisters: Meredith Roof and Judith Wright.

At Duane's request, no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point.

Memorial donations may be made in Duane's name to or the Lake County Humane Society.