Lowell Duane Sparks (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Duane Sparks.
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lowell Duane Sparks

CROWN POINT, IN - Lowell Duane Sparks, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born March 23, 1940 to Lowell and Lucille Sparks in Gary, IN.

Duane graduated from Purdue University and worked at the Chicago Board of Trade until his retirement.

Duane is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Kraft); children: Leigh (Lisa) Sparks, Sheryl (Jim) Van Drunen, Julie Sparks, and Wendy (Roy) McGinley; seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Brandon, Leah, Noah, Jarod, Jordan, and Brooklynn; two sisters: Meredith Roof and Judith Wright.

At Duane's request, no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point.

Memorial donations may be made in Duane's name to or the Lake County Humane Society.View and/or sign Duane's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 12, 2019
bullet Purdue University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.