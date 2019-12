Lowell K. Hostettler

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ON HIS FIRST CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN

I would love to wish you Merry Christmas in the way we used to do, nobody in the whole wide world could ever be like you. I am thinking of you always, our memories will never fade, I treasure all the little things and all the love we gave. But, here it is Christmas and presents I can't buy, just a parcel full of teardrops I send up to the sky. Your Loving Wife, Marlene