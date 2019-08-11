Lowell Keith Hostettler

PORTAGE, IN - Lowell Keith Hostettler, age 71, of Portage passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Keith was born August 10, 1947 in Gary, IN to the late Lowell O. and Ruth (nee Vanhouten) Hostettler. He retired from Wise Way where he was a meat cutter. He was a lifetime member of Real Life Community Church in Portage and a past member of American Legion Post 54 and Lake Station Eagles 2766. Keith enjoyed rebuilding and racing cars and spending his free time camping. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Hostettler of Portage; three brothers, James (Susan), Dennis and Dean (Teresa) Hostettler; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen Nelson.

In lieu of flowers donations to Real Life Youth Ministry would be appreciated.

Memorial services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Michael Triem and Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service at Real Life Community Church. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences may be submitted at 219-762-3013 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.