Lucia Ferran

MAYWOOD, IL - Lucia Ferran, age 89 of Maywood, IL, formerly of Gary, IN passed away August 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Elva (Johnny) Molina, Aida Irizarry, and Esther (Felix) Blackmon; seven grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; one great great-grandson. Lucia is preceded in death by her husband-Miguel Ferran; daughter Sonia Ferran. She was dearly loved and will be missed forever.

Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Services will end at the funeral home. Donations may be made to her favorite charity, , . www.burnsfuneral.com