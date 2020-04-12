Lucile Gifford (nee Neal)

ST. JOHN, IN - Lucile Gifford, nee Neal, age 95, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen Gifford. Loving mother of Jearlene (late Carl) Cost, Donnette (late James) Beavers, and the late Allen Ray Gifford. Devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Neva Clark. Also preceded in death by her parents Arch and Maudie Neal; two sisters Guysell Jennings and Rosie Clark; one brother Arch Ross Neal and one grandson: Carl Wayne Cost.

Private family funeral service Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home website (go to the Facebook link at www.SMITSFH.com). Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

Lucile retired from Robinson Transformers in Blue Island, IL after 36 years of working there.