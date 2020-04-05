Lucille A. "Lucy" Barlog (nee Koscielniak)

MUNSTER, IN - Lucille A. "Lucy" Barlog (nee Koscielniak), age 77, of Munster, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene "Gene"; two sisters, Terry (late Tom) Hildebranski, and Berna Gingras; sisters in law, Dorothy (Mike) Kobak, and Sandy (late Joseph) Koscielniak; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends, Fr. Frank Lenz and Fr. Vladimir Janeczek. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Joan Koscielniak, sister, Joan Balas, and brother, Joseph Koscielniak.

Private family funeral services were held, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, and the information will be published.

Lucy was a former Office Manager for the offices of Dr. John Hoehn, Dr. R. Patel, Dr. Vandertol, and Dr. Hirsch. She was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Bishop Noll High School, and Calumet College. Lucy was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish, and she and Gene were very active in various Church Councils, activities, and organizations. She was a member of UPA and IPA Polka Organizations. Lucy and Gene were instrumental in helping Wally Skibinski with the "Polish Cavalcade of Music" radio program on WJOB for 49 years, and also the broadcasts from Club 505 in Hegewisch. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.