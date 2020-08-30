Lucille (Key) Beverly

HAMMOND, IN - Lucille (Key) Beverly, born May 11, 1926 in Brundidge, AL to the late Jim and Addie Key, departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Munster Med Inn.

Lucille retired from Taylor Chain and later worked part time as a crossing guard (ON HER CORNER) for the School City of Hammond, IN. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Henry Beverly.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy: sister Yvonne (Arthur) Robinson, many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews; other loving relatives and special friends.

Friends may pay their respects on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. only. A small private funeral service will follow for the family at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Beverly family during their time of loss.