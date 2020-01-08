Lucille Gazdik

GARY, IN - Lucille Gazdik, of Gary, passed away January 4, 2020 at the age of 97.

She is survived by her loving children: Susan (Rusty) Gazdik, Steve (Bobbi) Gazdik Jr., and Marty Harrison – who was like a daughter to her. Also survived by three cherished granddaughters and four precious great granddaughters, and many treasured friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve Gazdik Sr. and her dear son, Kenneth Gazdik.Lucille was a long-standing member of Griffith Lutheran Church, and has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to the church.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service beginning at noon at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 North Broad Street | Griffith, IN. Pastor Freda Scales officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.