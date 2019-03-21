Lucille J. Campbell (nee Van Milligan)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lucille J. Campbell (nee Van Milligan), age 85, late of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merl Campbell. Loving mother of Dean (Roxann) Campbell, Dale (Linda) Campbell, Dwayne Campbell, Bonnie (Donald) Cook, Greg (Fiance Tedi Cohen) Campbell, Kevin (Teresa) Campbell, and Cheryl (Daryl) Waldmarson. Proud grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Theodore (late Catherine) Van Milligan. Also preceded in death by an infant son Bryan, and grandson Jordan.

Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the funeral home with services conducted by Rev. Andy Nearpass. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery-Gary, IN. Lucille graduated from Illiana Christian High School and volunteered at ETC resale shop for many years. She was well known for running the Campbell Pumpkin Farm on Torrence Avenue.

\In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Illiana Christian School, appreciated.

