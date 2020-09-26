Lucille Murray

HIGHLAND, IN –

Lucille L. Murray (nee Janicki), 89 years old of Highland, IN passed away in her home early in the morning on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Lucille was healthy all of her life, but was diagnosed with late stage cholangiocarcinoma and liver cancer a few months ago. Her battle was not an easy one, but she was brave and determined to fight for her life. She was consoled many nights by dedicated aides, nurses and physicians at Franciscan Dyer hospital and Symphony of Dyer rehab who treated her with dignity and respect. For this reason, the Murray family requests prayers for all who care for the sick and dying, especially during this tragic Covid-19 pandemic.

Lucille was born in East Chicago, IN to Anne and Herbert Janicki on August 25, 1931. The bright eyed, stylishly dressed, pretty Polish girl attended McKinley grade school and then Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN. At Roosevelt, she met, dated and later married the love of her life, Tom Murray and enjoyed 68 happy years together on July 12, 2020.

Tom and Lucille purchased their 2-story white cape-cod house at 3210 Garfield Street in Highland in the mid-50's. From the moment, she walked in the door, she knew it would be their lifelong nest as the previous owners had kept the home meticulously clean with shiny copper bottom pots hanging over the stove. Here they raised two daughters Luanne Murray Zieba (d.1994) and Lynne Murray of Schererville. Lucille had one older sister, Loretta (Bob) Wilson, who passed away just a few weeks ago. We believe Aunt Loretta was waiting on the other side to greet her little sister, play a game of pinochle or just chat on the phone for hours in Heaven. She was also very fond of her brother and sister in-laws Bill (Betty) Murray and Patrick (Joyce) Murray, her many wonderful nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and neighbors.

Lucille's main role in life was a devoted wife and mother. Her daughters and husband were the center of everything, as she gave all of herself every day to make their lives extraordinary. She supported Tom in his lifelong career at Calumet Construction and Construction Advancement Foundation as well as his earlier days owning the Cedar Lake Roller Rink and the Honeymoon Queen River boat at Cedar Lake. She used to run the hamburger concession stands at the summer resort. Lucille and Tom were quite a team together and we always laughed how there was always a not-so-small project waiting for him to do around the house. She was extremely kind and humble and had gift at making the Murray household a warm and inviting place for all to enjoy. She worked selflessly to give her children the best education and opportunities imaginable to make them strong, independent women. She set the standard, she knew what mattered most and was all-in!

Lucille worked for many years at First National Bank of East Chicago Riley Plaza and later National City Bank in Schererville, where she enjoyed her bank teller job helping customers and colleagues. After retirement, she enjoyed playing cards at Munster Parks with Loretta, Virginia, Gladys and many others, antiquing for just one more Fenton hobnail milk glass lamp or blue onion china, laughing with friends and family over coffee, visiting with the Puntillo's by the pool, pizza parties at Agnes' house, attending community theatre with the Palla's and even traveling to other countries. Lucille loved to watch Bulls basketball, sitcoms and soap operas with her devoted husband, Tommy, laughing and cheering by her side.

To say that Lucille lived a full life and will be greatly missed is an understatement! We love you more, more, more and will miss you every day of our lives!

Please join us in celebrating Lucille's life: visitation with the family will be on Monday September 28, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. The funeral service will be on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11AM at Our Lady of Grace Church 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Schererville, IN.

Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.