Lucille Waszkiewicz (nee Walters)

EAST SIDE - Lucille Waszkiewicz (nee Walters), age 86, late of the East Side, passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig. Loving mother of Margaret (late Ronald) Gasior, Sherry (late Kenneth) Marciniak, Donna (Samuel) Krucek, Robert (Martha) Waszkiewicz, Michael Waszkiewicz, and Leon Waszkiewicz. Cherished grandmother of twelve and great grandmother of ten. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her children Margaret Marie Waszkiewicz, Pearl Horton, Ricky, Mary Katherine, and Bobby Jean Waszkiewicz and parents Charles and Elizabeth Walters.

Lucille was a longtime member of St. Hedwig's Church and the South East Side Historical Society.

Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. Hedwig Church. Memorial Mass 12:00 noon. Interment private. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.