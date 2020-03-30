Lucinda "Cindy" Blanton (nee Hicks)

VALPARAISO, IN - Cindy Blanton (nee Hicks), passed away peacefully in her home on March 25, 2020, she was 61 years old.

She is survived by her husband Steve and four children: Steve Jr. (Christi), Paul (Kristine), Nicholas(Jessica), Brian (Jen) and eight grandchildren; as well as a brother and sister, several nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA of Valparaiso or the MS Association of America.