Lucio V. Faberardino, Jr.

PORTAGE AND

VALPARAISO, IN -

Lucio V. Faberardino, Jr., age 22, passed away on May 15, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Kulps and Lucio Faberardino and step-father Robert Kulps, Jr. Dearest brother of Alex Kulps and Jason Kulps. Cherished grandson of Yvonne "Bonnie" and Roger Croft and Nancy and Lucio Faberardino and Judith (late Robert Kulp, Sr). Lucio is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was a dedicated employee of Mopster, INC. Lucio loved music. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Memorial Service will be held on June 23, 2019 at the DeMotte American Legion, 1011-15th Street SE, DeMotte, IN 46310.