Lucy Iacovetti

CROWN POINT, IN - Lucy Iacovetti, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Crown Point Christian Village.

Lucy is survived by her niece: Angeline Iacovetti; and nephew: Michael Iacovetti. Lucy was preceded death by her parents: Reverend Michael and Beata Iacovetti; brothers: David and Joshua Iacovetti; and sister: Mary Iacovetti.

Lucy was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield, IN. She retired from NIPSCO after 35 years as a secretary.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Tim Reyna officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Lucy's name to Christ Presbyterian Church or to the donor's choice.

