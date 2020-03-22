Lucy M. (Blackman) Thompson (1938 - 2020)
Obituary
Lucy M. Thompson (nee Blackman)

DYER, IN - Lucy M. Thompson (nee Blackman), age 81, late of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Claude R. Thompson. Devoted mother of Gary (Tina) Thompson and Susan A. (David) Spinozzi. Proud grandmother of Gary, David, John, Richard, Ashley, Danielle, and Nicholas. Dearest sister of Daniel (Marlene) Blackman, Gerald (Veronica) Blackman, and Connie (Tom) Callahan. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Lucy Blackman. Private inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL.

Private inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL.


Published in The Times on Mar. 22, 2020
