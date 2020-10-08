1/1
Lucy V. Guzman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy V. Guzman

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lucy V. Guzman, 92, of East Chicago, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A woman of faith, and Matriarch of her family, Mrs. Guzman is survived by her children: Anita Bass, Rosemary (Jose) Medina, Edward (Irma) Herrera, John (Wendy) Herrera, Elizabeth (Joseph) Guzman Arredondo, Guadalupe Guzman, Alfredo Guzman, Jesus (Annabelle) Guzman, Francisco (Christina) Guzman and Guillermo Guzman; her 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; brothers Efren (Maria) Valdez and Alejandro Valdez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, her former daughter-in-law Joan West Herrera, and beloved care-giver Michelle Guerrero. She was predeceased by her husband Francisco Guzman, father Rafael Valdez and mother Eulogia Garcia; her brothers Trinidad, Rafael Jr. and Daniel Valdez; her sister Victorica Flores; her son David Leon, her infant son Ricardo Herrera, her daughter Cecilia Suarez and her sons-in-law Gabriel Suarez and Jose Bass.

Friends may visit with family at the OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m. Funeral services at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial services will follow at Ridgelawn-Mt. Mercy Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required, www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

A long-time resident of East Chicago, and a member of the former Holy Trinity Hungarian Church, Lucy was a devoted mother who loved working in her garden, and feeding the birds who visited every morning. She made everyone feel loved and cared for, opened her home to many and always offered a meal. Lucy fully understood the concept of forgiveness, had a terrific sense of humor, and had a very sharp mind. After her children graduated from high school, she went back to school and earned her diploma, a life-long goal. She enjoyed reading and was an avid reader of the Hammond Times, and also enjoyed watching her Chicago Cubs with her sons. "Ma you will be deeply missed by us all."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-0938
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
After meeting and speaking with mama Guzman she was sharp and so full of joy. Thank you Lalo for introducing me to a sweet spirited woman.
Ozzie Castro
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved