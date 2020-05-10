Lucy V. Tuleja
Lucy V. Tuleja IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOTHER ON MOTHER'S DAY - I was Mom's second Son. But, Mom really wanted a little girl. She let my hair grow long and dressed me in girl clothes. Dad wasn't happy. I was 10 years old when my Father died. Mom kept the ship from sinking working at Rand McNally Binding Dept. day shift and Hammond High night shift as a janitress. My Mother never complained. I learned a lot from my Mom and I do it like she did. Mom gave me life and showed me how to live it. After Mom died, my Brother came over to the Mansards Apts. with an envelope from Mom. I was barbecuing, so Jeannie took the envelope, opened it and it was nothing but tears. $20,000 was inside! Money my Mother saved for me. She knew I always wanted to buy a Cadillac. How did she do that? May the Lord hold you in His arms always and especially close today, on Mother's Day. Your Son, Pat

Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
