Ludwig Stadler

Ludwig Stadler 85, passed away October 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandra Stadler (nee Edmeier); three children: Joe (Candy), Jenny, Julie (Richard); five grandchildren: Connor, Elliott, Enid, Ada, and Juniper Pepper.

Born in Osterhofen, Germany in 1934 he and his two brothers Joe and Al eventually came to the US after WWII. He is survived by his sister Elfreide (Hans Schneider) who still resides in Germany. He proudly served in the United States Army and worked as a Union Patternmaker for 36 years. He retired in 1999 and spent his leisure years golfing, bowling, watching sports, working in his wood shop, and doing yard work with his wife Sandy. Louie had a contagious laugh and warmed up every room with a funny story or a joke. He lived a full life and will be missed by all.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.