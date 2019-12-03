Luella (Lou) Brown

SEQUIM, WA/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - Luella (Lou) Brown, age 100, a former long-time Valparaiso resident, died November 23, 2019, at Sherwood Assisted Living in Sequim, WA. She was born in Bremen, IN to parents Owen and Della Ringgenberg. After graduating high school, Lou attended South Bend Business College where she met her future husband Tris Brown, who preceded her in death in 2007 after 68 years of marriage. They had two children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. After being a homemaker for many years, she enjoyed owning, along with her husband, Young Fashions clothing store in downtown Valparaiso. Together they also enjoyed many years wintering in Palm Harbor, FL.

Surviving are son Gene (Lois) Brown of Sequim, WA; son-in-law Wallie Musson of Fountain Hills, AZ; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jolene Musson; sister, Berdene Munley; and one grandson.

Burial was November 27, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery.