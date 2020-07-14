Luetta J. "Lu" Hodge (nee Matthews)

HOBART, IN - Luetta J. "Lu" Hodge (nee Matthews), age 87, of Hobart passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1932 in Mint Hill, Missouri to the late Delbert and Nena Matthews. On August 4, 1950, she married Donald Hodge in Hobart, Indiana. She liked to decorate. She loved quilts and enjoyed sewing as a hobby. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and above all, she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lu also volunteered at the Cerebral Palsy Center, the Civil Air Patrol and VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.

Lu is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Donald "Bruce" Hodge; sons, Donald W. (Jane) Hodge of Muscatine, IA, Cliff (Betsy) Hodge of Moscow Mills, MO; daughters, Sandra L. (Ray) Love of Strongsville, OH, Carolyn (Rod) Warren of Hobart, Peggy (Mike) Carns of Valparaiso; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Merle and Buell Matthews. Memorial contributions in Lu's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart.