1/1
Luetta J. "Lu" (Matthews) Hodge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Luetta J. "Lu" Hodge (nee Matthews)

HOBART, IN - Luetta J. "Lu" Hodge (nee Matthews), age 87, of Hobart passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1932 in Mint Hill, Missouri to the late Delbert and Nena Matthews. On August 4, 1950, she married Donald Hodge in Hobart, Indiana. She liked to decorate. She loved quilts and enjoyed sewing as a hobby. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and above all, she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lu also volunteered at the Cerebral Palsy Center, the Civil Air Patrol and VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.

Lu is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Donald "Bruce" Hodge; sons, Donald W. (Jane) Hodge of Muscatine, IA, Cliff (Betsy) Hodge of Moscow Mills, MO; daughters, Sandra L. (Ray) Love of Strongsville, OH, Carolyn (Rod) Warren of Hobart, Peggy (Mike) Carns of Valparaiso; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Merle and Buell Matthews. Memorial contributions in Lu's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved