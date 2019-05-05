Luis Espinoza

HAMMOND, IN - Luis Espinoza, age 77 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He is survived by four children: Danny (Diane) Salinas, Sandra (William) Davis, David Espinoza and Andrea (Coy) Rebac; ten grandchildren: Samantha, Robin, Phillip, Ashley, Jonah, Samuel, Desiree, Brandy, William and Hollie; great grandchildren: Ethan, Victoria, Angel and Matthew. Preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Espinosa; son, Rudy Salinas; daughter, Angela Espinoza; sister, Antonia Enos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mary 7, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning.

Luis retired from Inland Steel Company and he was a U. S. Army Veteran.