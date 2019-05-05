Luis Espinoza

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to your family for your loss. During these..."
    - SH
  • "RIP Luis."
    - Debbie Nelson
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street
East Chicago, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Luis Espinoza

HAMMOND, IN - Luis Espinoza, age 77 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He is survived by four children: Danny (Diane) Salinas, Sandra (William) Davis, David Espinoza and Andrea (Coy) Rebac; ten grandchildren: Samantha, Robin, Phillip, Ashley, Jonah, Samuel, Desiree, Brandy, William and Hollie; great grandchildren: Ethan, Victoria, Angel and Matthew. Preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Espinosa; son, Rudy Salinas; daughter, Angela Espinoza; sister, Antonia Enos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mary 7, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning.

Luis retired from Inland Steel Company and he was a U. S. Army Veteran. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
