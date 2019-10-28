Luis P. "Rudy" Rodriguez (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
808 West 150th Street
East Chicago, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
808 West 150th Street
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Luis P. "Rudy" Rodriguez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Luis P. "Rudy" Rodriguez, age 89 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Luis is survived by his wife, Martha Rodriguez; three children: Joel (Linda) Gonzalez, Luis Rodriguez, Jr. and Grace (Nathan) Delli Colli; four grandsons: Joel Gonzalez, Valentino (Kari Krizmanic) Gonzalez, Eric Gonzalez and Gino Delli Colli; seven great grandchildren: Joel, Julian, Valentino, Jacob, Angelo, Madison and Eliana; brother, Javier (Delores) Rodriguez; sister in-law, Rosa Oliver; brother in-law, Ruben (Nereida) Martinez; compadres and dear friends, Miguel (Nieves) Verduzco and Jaime (Martha) Hinojosa; numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Preceded in death by son, Rolando Iglesias; six brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning.

Luis was born September 2, 1930 in Zamora, Michoacan, Mexico to Rafael and Gracia Rodriguez. He migrated to the United States in 1950 to work in California. He later moved to East Chicago, IN. Luis proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he worked at L.T.V. Steel Company. He later met and married the love of his life, Martha. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed grilling and listening to music and spending time with his family. We will never forget the valuable life lessons he taught us and the love he gave us. To share an online condolence, logon to

Published in The Times on Oct. 28, 2019
