LuluBelle Wyckoff (nee Stinson)

VALPARAISO, IN - LuluBelle Wyckoff (nee Stinson), went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born February 9, 1936 in Owasso, Michigan the daughter of Morris Wilson and Charlotte Bernice (Kerns) Stinson. Lou was married March 13, 1954 to the love of her life, James Louis Wyckoff, who preceded her in death, August 3, 1993. Also preceded in death were two sisters, Bonnie Jean Matzat and Caroline May Evener. Two sisters, Rita Joyce Marshall and Cynthia Dawn Griggs, survive.

Lou was a beloved wife, mother, nana, and great nana. She was a bookkeeper at Wyckoff Hybrids for many years and helped on the farm when she wasn't teaching Bible School and Sunday School to children. Lou also worked as a part time Registrar at Valparaiso University for many years. Reading was a favorite activity as well as canning and freezing foods and taking care of her family. Her greatest desire was to be the best wife, mother, and nana and to live her faith as an example to her family. These were goals that her whole family agrees and she did accomplish. She was the best mother, friend, mentor, and teacher to her family.

Lou is also survived by her children, Teresa (Michael) Berndt, Christine (Christian) Goetz, James Kenyon (Margaret) Wyckoff, and Janeen Beth (Margie) Urschel; 17 grandchildren; and 47 great grandchildren.

She was a member of Liberty Bible Church and had special feelings for Valley Baptist Church, Lou's life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6. Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He Shall direct your paths.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton with the Celebration of her life beginning at 12:30 PM, Pastor Denny Smith, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Valley Baptist Church.

Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN.