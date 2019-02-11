Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lupe Gonzalez.

Lupe Gonzalez

VALPARAISO, IN - Lupe Gonzalez, age 80, passed away on February 8, 2019 at home. Born in East Chicago, IN on September 3, 1938 to the late Eulalio and Consuelo (Mesa) Gonzalez.

He was a resident of Valparaiso, Indiana. Formerly of Portage, Indiana. Retired Pipefitter local 1010. Employee VA Hospital Chicago, IL, also an Army veteran and Member Inland Steel retires club.

Survived by sons; Steve Gonzalez of Portage, IN, David Gonzalez of Columbus, IN. Grandson; Julian Gonzalez. Brothers; Rudy (Teresa) Gonzalez Orland Park, IL, Roberto Gonzalez. Preceded in death by parents, Brother Robert, Sisters; Connie, Anna Garcia.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN, Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME from 4:00p.m.-7:00p.m. Memorials to Donor's Choice.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. (219) 462-3125. 2305 N. Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN