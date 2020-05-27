Lupe "Lou" Torres LANSING, IL - Lupe "Lou" Torres, age 84, of Lansing, formerly of Calumet City and Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. A kind, caring man of the highest integrity, Lou loved nothing more than being with his family and serving his community. Lou led by example. He was an active member and past president of the Calumet City Lions Club and served as the Governor for District 1A, 1999-2000. He served as a lector and commentator at St. Andrew the Apostle Church of Calumet City, co-chaired the parish Centennial Celebration and chaired the Centennial fund-raising committee. Lou served as a Thornton Township School Trustee, volunteered for the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute and the United Way. Lou inspired young athletes as a basketball and football coach and as president of the St. Andrew's Athletic Board. He received the Peoples Gas Company's Motivator of Youth Award. A former athlete himself, Lou was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Marmion Academy where he played high school football, basketball and baseball. He went on to play college baseball and basketball at St. Thomas in Minnesota before honorably serving in the United States Army. After retiring as an accountant from Peoples Gas, Lou kept active reading, spending time with his family, playing golf regularly and keeping fit. Social and outgoing, he was known to be everyone's friend. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Stella (nee Silva); beloved children: David Torres, Laura Torres (David Hale) and Lynda Torres (John Todd); adored grandchildren: Jeremy and Alayna Prisby, Jonathan and Madeline Hale; dear brother Frank Torres and sisters Carmen Johnson and Helen Gomez; numerous special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.