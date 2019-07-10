Luster (Bud) Hursey

MUNDELEIN, IL -

Luster (Bud) Hursey 89, of Mundelein, IL, died on July 7th.Bud was born in East Gary, IN on May 28, 1930, to Solomon Luster and Lillian (Collar). He is survived by the love of his life, Lois (Basetich) of 40 years, his children Sue (Dave) Perry, Jon, Kevin (Diane), Robin, Joe (Carlota), Kip (Betty) and Aimee Warner. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin, parents, siblings Otto Ray and Wilma (Good). Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

1992 was an important year for Bud as he retired from work and as the Lake Station Fire Chief, after volunteering for 38 years.

Family was most important to Bud and he played Santa Claus every Christmas for kids big and small.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.