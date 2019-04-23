Luz E. Yadron

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
525 N. Broad St.
Griffith, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
525 N. Broad St.
Griffith, IN
Obituary
Luz E. Yadron

HIGHLAND, IN - Luz E. Yadron, a long-time resident of Highland, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is survived by Stephen, her loving husband of 45 years, son Stephen (Susan) Yadron of Crown Point, IN, daughter Nicole (Mark) McCullom of Brownsburg, IN and four grandchildren: Emily Claire Yadron and Ian, Maxwell, and Finnegan McCullom. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Rosa and her siblings, Ciro and Mercedes.

A proud Spaniard proficient in five languages, Luz was a world traveler with a strong interest in linguistics, foreign culture, politics, and history. She enjoyed shopping, watching her telenovelas, fine dining, collecting, and enjoying life with family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile that could light up a room and her kind and compassionate spirit. Most of all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and treasured her family and embraced every moment they spent together. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Visitation for Luz will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. and on Thursday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St. Griffith, IN. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , ndiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Apr. 23, 2019
