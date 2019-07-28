Lydia K. Jarabak

WHITING, IN - Lydia K. Jarabak, 69 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. Beloved daughter of the late Paul J. and Mary K. (Klacik) Jarabak, she is survived by her brother Godfrey (Phyllis) Jarabak; cherished aunt of Emily (Joseph) Mathys and Elizabeth (Michael) Miller; dear great aunt of Kylie Mathys, Ezekiel and Tabitha Miller; many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July30, 2019 at 11:00am at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118th St. and Atchison Ave., Whiting with Pastor John Henry, officiating; interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm and at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00am to time of services.Lydia Jarabak was born on July 17, 1950 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was an active member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting. Lydia was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1968 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts Degrees in Education from Indiana State University, Terre Haute. She was a retired teacher from the School City of Hammond with over 30 years of service. Devoted to her family, Lydia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, would be appreciated.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.