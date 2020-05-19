Lyle Prendergast
Lyle Prendergast LOWELL, IN - Lyle Prendergast, 93, of Lowell passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Survived by his children: Karen (Rick) Maguire, Kathleen (Dale) Lancaster, Rebecca (Michael) Steinhardt; grandchildren: Molly (Dustin) Ayers, Erin Crutcher, Shannon Rivas; and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Tracy) Prendergast and sister-in-law, Martha Prendergast. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo L. Prendergast; brothers, Jim, Richard (Mary), John (Mary) and Pat Prendergast. Lyle was a graduate of Purdue University School of Pharmacy and was a member of Purdue Foundation and Purdue Pharmacy School Alumni Association and was the owner of Lyle's Pharmacy in Cedar Lake. He was a WWII Veteran of the Navy and member of Lowell's American Legion Post #101 and Lions Club. Private Graveside Services were held Monday May 18 in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Arrangements handled through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.
