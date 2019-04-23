Lyn M. Horwith (nee Hughes)

SOUTH HAVEN, IN - Lyn M. Horwith (nee Hughes), aged 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Lyn retired from the Portage Township School system after 26 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in South Haven for over 50 years. She was a Religious Education teacher and Coordinator at the parish for 20 years. She was also a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and served on the Parish Council.

Lyn loved to sew and travel, and she and Louie visited every state in the United States. Her family has many fond memories of the family vacations they shared over the years. After her retirement, her passion was genealogy research and she traced her family roots back to the 1300's. For many years after they retired, they spent their winters with family in Louisiana. While there, she cataloged the Avoyelles Parish Cemetery in Louisiana and published a book on her findings.

Lyn is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Louis Horwith; two children, Jeffrey (Joy) Horwith, Luann (Bill) Ford; four grandchildren, Kristen Horwith, Caeli Horwith, Brandon Long and Brittany Long; two great-grandchildren, Aria Leisen and Laurel Leisen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hughes and Katherine (nee Descant) Hughes.

A private family memorial will be held followed by cremation.

Lyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

