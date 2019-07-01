Lynette M. Lantz

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lynette M Lantz, age 50 of Cedar Lake, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 after a hard fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her father, John Lantz; brother, Brian (Dorene) Lantz; sister, Denise (Mike) Burns; nephew, Jarrett Lantz; niece, Julie (Ricky) Paz; great nephews: Ricky Jr. and Tony; and great niece, Sofia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lantz.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John followed by a Mass at St. Michael Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial St Michael Church Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Lynn was the 1st person in Northwest Indiana to start a mobile dog grooming business which she elevated into a very successful one called Regal Beagle. She was a member of the Midwest Hunters and Jumpers Equestrian Association and competed successfully in many events. She liked crocheting and was an avid needle crafter. She enjoyed horseback and trail riding, caring for animals, bowling, being adventurous, and loved her horses.