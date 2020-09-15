Lynn E. Horvath (nee Meschede)

It is with great sorrow that the family of Lynn E. Horvath (nee Meschede) shares that she peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 83.

Lynn was born on March 27, 1937 in Gary, IN, to the late Raymond and Betty Meschede. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Horvath, who survives, on July 4, 1955 and celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage this year.

Lynn was a resident of the Sarasota, FL area for over 45 years, having moved from Gary, IN with her dear husband and young family.

She is survived by her husband Carl; four children: Carla (Michael) Koleff, Timothy (Patti) Horvath, Jennifer (Fred) Paravicini, and Lisa (Michael) Ashley, all of the Sarasota/Bradenton area; siblings Louis (Theresa) Meschede, Kathy Meschede, and Rick Meschede; sister-in-law Judy Meschede; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Alex) and Kyle Kellemen, Kelsey Koleff, Summer (David) Prager, Brianne Horvath, Jacklyn and Scott (Amber) Paravicini, Justin and Nate Ashley; three great-grandchildren: Zachary and Chloe Prager, and Kinsley Paravicini. Special cousins John Mattingly, Mary Frances (Julian Thompson) Mattingly, and Leonard Heeke. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bob, John and Jeff Meschede.

Lynn was devoted to her family, always hard working, doing whatever it took to support them. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and visited Hawaii; the Western U.S.; Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Danville, IL for family get-togethers; and seasonal stays at their cabin home near Lenoir, NC.

A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date.