Lynn Novath

GRIFFITH, IN - Lynn Novath, 65, of Griffith, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Beloved wife of 46 years to John Novath. Lynn is survived by her husband John Novath, two sons, John and Jarrad Novath, daughters-in-law, Carrie and Melinda Novath, six grandchildren, Kayla, Joshua, Abigail, Kaden, Addison and Rilynn. Lynn will missed by her mother, Charlene King, her sister Nancy Burke and brothers Hank and Robert Bulla. Preceded in death by her son Jeremy and her father, Henry Bulla.

For 18 years, Lynn worked as a manager at Bruna Christophers. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren, beautifying her yard and testing her luck at the gambling boats.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on May 8, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.