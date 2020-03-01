Lynn Patricia Biggs

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

Lynn Patricia Biggs, age 74 of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020.

She was born August 5, 1945 in Chicago to Donald and Helen (Jennings) Newell. She was a 1963 graduate of Valparaiso High School.

Lynn married her high school sweetheart, William Biggs, in 1965. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years. Together they had three children, Stephen (Catrin) Biggs, Kim Biggs and the late David Biggs. She treasured being a grandmother to Nicolas, Stephanie and Alessandra. Her sisters Donna (the late Keith) Morrill, Claudia (the late Michael) Gooden and Deborah (Paul) Brill were lifelong best friends. She was loved by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and sisters- and brothers-in-law. Lynn enjoyed beautiful gardens, cocker spaniels, going out for breakfast and simply being around people. She made every interaction count, even the most brief. She embodied the best qualities one could have in life. She was patient, kind, supportive, loving, forgiving, gracious and strong.

The Biggs family would like to extend our deep gratitude to Dr. Haythem Ali and the entire team at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute. Memorials in Lynn's name may be made to Dr. Ali's "Game on Cancer" online giving page at https://bit.ly/37YU1Cp or mailed to Henry Ford Health System, Office of Development, Attn: Game On Cancer, 1 Ford Place, 5A, Detroit, MI 48202. Donations will directly help Lynn's team at Henry Ford Cancer Institute provide care to others. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.