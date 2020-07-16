1/
Lynne K. Keneson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynne K. Keneson

CROWN POINT, IN - Lynne K. Keneson, age 73, of Crown Point/LOFS, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1947 to the late Charlie and Arlene Eissens. Lynne worked for many years for Berkheimer and was a member of the LOFS Lions Club. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her two children, Mike (Noel) Keneson and Tracy (Roger) Van Drunen; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicolas, and Lou Keneson, Andrew Keneson, Grace and Phillip Van Drunen; brother, James (Peggy) Eissens; sisters, Audrey (Mark) Kooi and Arlette Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynne's memory to the VNA Hospice.

A memorial visitation for Lynne will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph, Winfield/Crown Point, 46307. A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL (219) 661-2600, or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 15, 2020
Lion Lynne you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace
Lion Chuck DeLasCasas
Charles DeLasCasas
Friend
July 15, 2020
I picture her sitting by the water with her parents and mine. They are laughing and having a good time, feeling young and pain free.
Nancy (Sikkema)Hanson
Family
July 15, 2020
Sending Sympathies to you Audrey in the loss of your Sister. Prayers of Comfort for You and All of her Family.



Larry and Carolyn Carroll
Friend
July 15, 2020
There are no words adequate to comfort you, except that mom is no longer in pain. I've watched your mom for decades, always being there for you and your family. The last time we talked at a school event she shared how proud she was of the man, son and father you had become. She loved Noel and your children and you all brought her such joy. Hopefully all the memories and special moments can help mend the hole in your hearts. Sending prayers and hugs!
Barb Bruno
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved