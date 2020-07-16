Lynne K. Keneson

CROWN POINT, IN - Lynne K. Keneson, age 73, of Crown Point/LOFS, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1947 to the late Charlie and Arlene Eissens. Lynne worked for many years for Berkheimer and was a member of the LOFS Lions Club. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her two children, Mike (Noel) Keneson and Tracy (Roger) Van Drunen; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicolas, and Lou Keneson, Andrew Keneson, Grace and Phillip Van Drunen; brother, James (Peggy) Eissens; sisters, Audrey (Mark) Kooi and Arlette Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynne's memory to the VNA Hospice.

A memorial visitation for Lynne will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph, Winfield/Crown Point, 46307. A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL (219) 661-2600, or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.