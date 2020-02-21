Lynnette N. Franko

HIGHLAND, IN - Lynnette N. Franko, age 37 late of Highland, passed away suddenly on February 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of William and Roxanne (nee Obregon) Franko. Dearest sister of Melissa and the late Louis Franko. Loving mother of Annabella Franko and Addison Washhick. Dear granddaughter of Dolores Franko.

Also preceded in death by her grandparents Richard and Louise Obregon and Marion Franko. Survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prayers at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west U.S. 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373, proceeding to Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers, (219)365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com