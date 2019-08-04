Lynwood E. "Earl" Pressley

VALPARAISO, IN - Lynwood E. "Earl" Pressley, age 74, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on August 29, 1944 in Knoxville, TN to Charles and Anna (Brock) Pressley.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou Pressley; daughter, Kimberly Stapleton; brothers, Charles S. (Elva Lee) Pressley and David H. Pressley; grandchildren, Anna Mae, Nathan, Jonas and Jackson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Lynn Pressley and parents, Charles and Anna Pressley.

Earl retired from Verizon. He really loved and enjoyed his grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.