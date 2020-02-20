Sister M. Barbara Anne Hallman, OSF

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Sister M. Barbara Anne Hallman, OSF, age 85, formerly of Hammond and other northwest Indiana communities, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka. Survivors include two sisters, Arline Parker and Suzanne Perkins.

Funeral Mass is Friday at 11:00 a.m. EST at St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka, where visitation is Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are by GOETHALS & WELLS FUNERAL HOME, Mishawaka, IN.