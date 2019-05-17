M. Betty Poore

VALPARAISO, IN - M. Betty Poore, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born May 12, 1926 in Hammond to Carl and Ella (Horlbeck) Haehnel. Betty lived in Valpo for over 50 years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She had friends everywhere she went. Betty loved getting her hair done by her hairdresser, Sheri.

On September 13, 1958, Betty married Robert W. Poore who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Watts, Judy (Bob) Mazulo, and Pam (Joe) Finley; grandchildren, Todd (Angie) Giesler, Becky (Mick) Hielmann, Sandy Giesler, Kevin Giesler, and Steven (Jen) Finley; and great grandchildren, Maddie and Zack Hielmann, Sadie Giesler, and Ella Kate, Avrie Anne, and Hadley Jo Finley. Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim; brother, Carl, Jr.; and sister, Evelyn.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso, a private burial of ashes will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO handling arrangements.