Mabel A. Albomonte

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Mabel A. Albomonte

MUNSTER, IN - Mabel A. Albomonte, 84, of Munster, IN formerly of the Eastside of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November, 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Donna Albomonte, Bonnie (Garth) Mirabelli and Paula Dejarlais; son, John (Tammy) Albomonte; grandchildren: Gina, Michael, Stephanie, Anthony, Jonathan, Joseph, Patrick and Bailee; great grandchildren: Leena, Joey and Nicky; sisters: Rosemary (Roy) Howard, Joanne (Jack) Weir, Patricia (late Robert) Fruehauf, Mary (Dan) Ryan and Margie (Mickey) Marco; sister-in-laws, Joan Tanzillo, Donna Tanzillo and Diane Tanzillo. numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Sam Albomonte and siblings, Domonic Tanzillo, Mike Tanzillo, Theresa (William) Imlach, Paul (Gerri) Tanzillo and Charlie Tanzillo.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated.

Mabel was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, who will be missed by all who knew her. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Nov. 18, 2019
