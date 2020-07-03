1/
Mabel Elizabeth Phebus
Mabel Elizabeth Phebus

LOWELL, IN - Mabel Elizabeth Phebus 98, of rural Lowell, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, of natural causes. She is survived by her children, Larry (Sherry) Phebus of Columbus, MS and Peggy (William) Weybright of Grant Park; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's West Creek Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
