Madeline E. Smith

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MADELINE E. SMITH ON HER 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN AUGUST 1ST. It's a sad day, on the first of August. Our Mother, Madeline passed away. She was a wonderful woman always doing good deeds. Thinking of others first and then her own needs. Mom and Dad are in Heaven at last, together watching us from above. God blessed us with the most loving parents of all. We Miss Both of You Dearly, Your Loving Family