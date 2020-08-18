Madeline M. Tucker

LaCROSSE, IN - Madeline M. Tucker, 80 of LaCrosse, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born January 22, 1940 in Kouts to John and Laura (Wienke) Herma and graduated from Kouts High School. Madge was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in LaCrosse. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and supporting their high school athletic careers. Madge will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

On August 22, 1959 in Kouts, she married William R. Tucker, who preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by their 9 children: Gail Tucker of Valparaiso, Lynn (Dan) Meyers LaCrosse, Bill (Jamie) Tucker of LaCrosse, Steve (Teresa) Tucker of Valparaiso, Susan (Gary) Engel of LaCrosse, Bret (Kay) Tucker of LaCrosse, Jim (Tammy) Tucker of Maryland, Pat (Dee) Tucker of Wanatah, and Teresa (Brent) Sommers of Union Mills; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers: Jake (Kathy) Herma, Dan (Sandy) Herma; sisters in law: Marlene Berg, Barb Herma; and brother in law, Paul Ailes. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorraine Ailes; and brother, Ronald Herma.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 118 Lowell St., LaCrosse, with Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the LaCrosse High School Athletic Department. Kosanke Funeral Home is handling arrangements.